J-K: LeT terrorist spotted in Anantnag market, security forces launch joint operation to nab him

Anantnag:

A major security alert was triggered in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Latif was spotted at a local market. Following this, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with CRPF personnel launched a coordinated operation to track him down. Latif had joined the terror outfit in November and is reportedly active in the South Kashmir region.

Security officials said the terrorist managed to flee towards a forested area before the forces could surround him. A search operation was immediately intensified in the adjoining terrain, but he slipped away using the dense forest route, they said. The hunt for Latif continues as agencies remain on high alert across the district, they added.

More details to be added.