Terror associate providing logistics support to terrorists in Kashmir arrested; arms and ammunition recovered It is pertinent to mention here that the arrested terrorist associate is involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the terrorists.

Srinagar:

Awantipora Police arrested a terrorist associate during a search operation in Wuyan Khrew area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, said officials. The arrested individual has been identified as Javid Ahmad, a resident of the Gulab-Bagh area of Tral.

During the cordon and search operation (CASO) Awantipora Police, in coordination with the Indian Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 185 Battalion, recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, including one pistol and five live rounds.

The accused was providing logistics support to terrorists

According to police officials, the accused was actively involved in providing logistical support to terrorists operating in the Pampore, Tral, and Awantipora areas of Police District Awantipora. He was also allegedly engaged in transporting arms and ammunition for militant outfits.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of law, and further investigation is underway to ascertain his links with terrorist networks and identify other associates.

Terrorist linked to JeM arrested

Earlier, Pulwama Police, along with the security forces, arrested a terror associate during a joint operation in the Naner Midoora area. As per officials, the operation was launched after credible intelligence inputs indicated the movement of a suspect in Awantipora's Naner Midoora region. Acting swiftly, a joint team comprising Awantipora Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 Battalion CRPF cordoned off the area and initiated a thorough search, they added.

During the search operation, the forces arrested a terror associate identified as Musaib Nazir -- a resident of Ladhoo Khrew. Police confirmed that he was linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). A live grenade was recovered from his possession at the time of arrest, officials said. Following the recovery, a case under FIR No. 257/2025 was registered at the Awantipora Police Station under relevant sections of law. Officials stated that further investigation has already begun to trace his handlers, network links and possible involvement in other terror-related activities.

