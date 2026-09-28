J-K Assembly Speaker faces removal motion over statehood resolution, BJP-Congress MLAs marshalled out

Srinagar:

The opposition BJP on Monday (September 28) moved a motion seeking the removal of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, accusing him of allowing a resolution brought by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah seeking restoration of full statehood in violation of assembly rules.

As soon as the assembly proceedings began on Monday, BJP legislators stood up and objected to the resolution, which was moved by Abdullah on Friday. They alleged that the Speaker had allowed it to be taken up by relaxing the prescribed rules.

23 MLAs in support of the motion

BJP MLA R S Pathania said the party has moved a motion for the removal of the Speaker, asking Rather to step aside till the motion is decided in the house.

Citing Rule 215(2), Pathania said 23 MLAs have stood in support of the motion. "You (Speaker) cannot conduct the proceedings. Someone else will have to. There are three precedents in Parliament when the Speaker of the Lok Sabha stepped down till the motion was decided," he said.

However, Speaker Rather said the motion will come in the list of business after 14 days. "You (Pathania) are a good lawyer. You can bring the motion. I have not seen it yet. If you read Rule 215, the procedure to be followed is laid down in the rules. A motion should be entered in the list of business any day after 14 days of submission of the motion," he said.

The Speaker said the precedent of Balram Jhakar and others is there, but after the leave was granted by the House. "It does not apply here. This is final," he said.

BJP, Congress MLAs marshaled out of House

BJP MLAs stood up as Speaker called for Question Hour, raising objections over the handling of the statehood resolution.

Pathania accused the House of acting against the doctrine of separation of powers and going against the Supreme Court and the Constitution of India. Another BJP MLA, Balwant Mankotia, accused the treasury benches of supporting separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP members also raised slogans demanding the Speaker's removal, chanting, "Kursi chodo, kursi chodo, Speaker sahab kursi chodo."

Amidst continuous uproar and slogan-shouting during the debate in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's resolution to restore full statehood to the region, BJP and Congress MLAs were marshaled out of the House.

BJP MLAs Vikram Randhawa and Arvind Gupta, along with Congress MLAs Irfan Hafiz Lone and Iftikhar Ahmed, were marshaled out as the commotion persisted during the proceedings.

The Speaker warned the protesting members of strict action and directed all MLAs to maintain discipline and decorum in the House. Amidst the members' persistent slogan-shouting and protests, the Speaker warned, "Maintain discipline or face stern action."

The disruption occurred when BJP MLAs objected to references regarding autonomy and the pre-1953 status in the resolution, while Congress members also raised slogans and displayed banners during the proceedings.

The House witnessed repeated interruptions as the debate continued.

(With PTI inputs)

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