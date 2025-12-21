Chinese-made rifle telescope seized in Jammu, probe underway A six-year-old boy in the Asrarabad locality of the Sidhra area was found possessing a "Chinese-made" telescope.

Jammu:

Amid a continued high alert across the Jammu province, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday (December 21) seized a Chinese-made, weapon-mountable telescope from a locality in Samba town in the Jammu division of the Union Territory, officials said.

Telescope was found from six-year-old

"Jammu (Rural) Police recovered a telescope (that can be mounted on a weapon) from the Sidhra area," a police spokesperson said.

According to news agency PTI, a six-year-old boy was found in possession of a Chinese-made telescope in the Asrarabad locality of the Sidhra area, officials said. During questioning, the child's family told police that he had discovered the object in a nearby garbage dump on Sunday morning.

Police and parties of the Special Operations Group (SOG) are conducting further inquiry into the matter, the spokesperson said. "The public is advised not to panic," the official added.

24-year-old man apprehended

In a separate incident, police apprehended a 24-year-old man for questioning in Samba district from village Diani in Samba district, reportedly after a "Pakistani" phone number was noticed on his mobile, according to news agency PTI.

Tanvir Ahmad is originally a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag and is currently residing in Samba, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a search operation is underway in the Udhampur area of ​​Jammu after suspicious individuals were spotted. According to sources, two to three suspects approached a house asking for food, after which security forces were alerted and the search operation was launched.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Terrorist killed, SOG jawan martyred in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrests terrorist linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama, grenade recovered