J-K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Udhampur, area cordoned off “On a precise input from JKP, contact established with terrorists at Village Soan, Majalta Udhampur. Joint team of SOG along with Army and CRPF on job,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

Srinagar:

An ancounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Monday. Reportedly one Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist group has been trapped in the encounter. The area has been cordoned off.

“On a precise input from JKP, contact established with terrorists at Village Soan, Majalta Udhampur. Joint team of SOG along with Army and CRPF on job,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

The gunfight started at village Soan in Majalta area of the hilly district when security forces launched a search operation following information about presence of terrorists believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the officials said.



Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said the contact was established with the terrorists after police received precise input about them in the remote village.



“Joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of police along with Army and CRPF are on job,” the officer said. The officials said gunshots were heard from the besieged village around 6 pm when security forces launched a search operation to track down the hiding terrorists.



Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and neutraliSe the terrorists, they added.

Also Read:

Encounter breaks out between Army, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar