Jammu and Kashmir Police arrests terrorist linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama, grenade recovered

Pulwama (J&K) :

In a significant blow to the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir, Pulwama Police, along with the security forces, arrested a terror associate during a joint operation in the Naner Midoora area. As per officials, the operation was launched after credible intelligence inputs indicated the movement of a suspect in Awantipora's Naner Midoora region. Acting swiftly, a joint team comprising Awantipora Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 Battalion CRPF cordoned off the area and initiated a thorough search, they added.

JeM associate held with grenade

During the search operation, the forces arrested a terror associate identified as Musaib Nazir -- a resident of Ladhoo Khrew. Police confirmed that he was linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). A live grenade was recovered from his possession at the time of arrest, officials said. Following the recovery, a case under FIR No. 257/2025 was registered at the Awantipora Police Station under relevant sections of law. Officials stated that further investigation has already begun to trace his handlers, network links and possible involvement in other terror-related activities.

Police vow to crush terror infrastructure

In an official note, the police reiterated their commitment, stating that J-K Police remain determined to dismantle the terror ecosystem and strengthen peace and security across the district. They said the arrest highlights the effectiveness of coordinated operations and intelligence-driven action.

Five nabbed in Marh firing incident

In a separate incident, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested five men linked to the recent firing incident in the Marh area on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said. The action followed a complaint filed by Jatinder Singh alias Rajan of Marh that there was firing by some people in the area last month, after which Police Station Domana registered a case, they said.

A police team conducted multiple raids and arrested all five accused, Ripu Daman Singh Jamwal, Akshay Sharma, Vikrant Kesar, Rohan Goswami and Abhinesh Singh, they said. Police recovered a country-made pistol used in the incident, one live round, one fired round, four sharp-edged weapons, and two vehicles, a scooty and a motorcycle, allegedly used in the crime. Police said the arrest of the accused helped restore a sense of security among residents of the Marh area.

