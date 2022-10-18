'Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16', posts Ali Fazal after uproar from actresses, DCW chief & more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VITARITK Sajid Khan

Appeal to 'evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16' has caught attention and strength after a number of celebrities from the film and TV fraternity raised their voices against the filmmaker. Sajid's name has been marred in controversies ever since his name cropped up in the MeToo Movement.

Sajid Khan and MeToo accusations

He has been accused of sexual misconduct by many including Mandana Karimi, Aahana Kumra, Kanishka Soni, and Sherlyn Chopra. Not only this, but multiple actresses have accused him of sexual assault which includes flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.

Here's what celebrities have to say about Sajid Khan's appearance in Bigg Boss 16:

Ali Fazal shares post with Sajid Khan's photo being set on fire

Ali Fazal has called for #MeToo accused Sajid Khan's eviction from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. He took to his Instagram story where he shared a graphic image of Sajid's picture being lit on fire by a person with #MeToo written on the wrist. He captioned his post: "Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now."

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee claims Sajid asked about breast size, frequency of sex

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has accused filmmaker and 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. She revealed that it happened when the actress was called to Sajid's residence in Juhu under the pretext of giving her a dance number in a film.

In a media interview, according to bollywoodhungama.com, Rani recounted the time when Sajid asked her several unsavoury questions. While shooting for his film 'Himmatwala' in 2013 starring Ajay Devgn, Sajid reportedly offered Rani a dance number titled 'Dhoka Dhoka'. As per reports, the motley of questions got bizarre when Sajid asked Rani about her breast size. He also asked about her relationship status and about the frequency of intercourse. The actress also accused Sajid of attempting to touch her inappropriately. She said that she walked out of the meeting immediately.

Kanishka Soni said Sajid Khan asked her to show stomach

Actress Kanishka Soni, who has worked in TV shows like 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', has said that filmmaker and 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Sajid Khan invited her to his home on the pretext of casting her and made wrongful demands. She said she decided to come out with her experience with the filmmaker after over decade because he has been cast in the current season of the TV reality show. Kanishka took to Instagram and shared that she was invited by Sajid to his Juhu house in 2008. When she showed hesitance, he said that he lives with his mother and has no reason to be scared.

Sherlyn Chopra alleges Sajid asked her to touch, feel, rate his private parts

Actress and celebrity Sherlyn Chopra recalled the harrowing incident when filmmaker-show host Sajid Khan allegedly flashed his private parts at her, back in 2005. Sajid is currently a contestant on the reality television show 'Bigg Boss' and this has angered Chopra over how the makers could invite him to be a part of the show when no legal process has been followed to bring Sajid to justice.

DCW chief asks I&B Miniter to ensure Sajid Khan's removal from 'Bigg Boss 16'

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur raising concerns over the entry of filmmaker and '#MeToo' accused Sajid Khan into 'Bigg Boss 16' and sought his removal from the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Sona Mohapatra took a dig at makers for bringing Sajid on BB 16

She took to Twitter and posted: "This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot."

Urfi Javed slams Sajid Khan's participation in BB16

Bigg Boss OTT fame URfi in a statement said, "'Bigg Boss', why would you do that? When you support sexual pedators, you're actually telling them that it's okay what they have done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it. Stop working with sexual predators! It's not controversial, it's just disgraceful!"

