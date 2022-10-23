Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgn pose together at Diwali bash, netizens say 'too much glam in one frame'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NYSADEVGANX Nysa Devgn and Suhana Khan in a Diwali bash

Bollywood Diwali bashes are giving fans some of the most glamorous pictures of their favourite celebrities. Recently, actress Bhumi Pednekar hosted a party at her place and many high-profile celebs turned up for the occasion, all decked up. Now, a picture from the bash has been trending on social media which showed Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgn together in a frame. The two young ones were seen upping the glam quotient in golden attires. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have been going gaga over the images of their respective kids together.

Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgn click pics at party

For the Diwali bash, Suhana Khan turned up in a sequin golden saree. Nysa looked stunning in a golden color lehenga. Both Nysa and Suhana did not stop short of setting major festive fashion goals as they upped the glam quotient in ethnic wear. At the party, they posed together and their friendship was evident as they wrapped their arms around one another and posed all smiles. The images of Nysa and Suhana together have gone viral on social media.

Suhana Khan stuns in ethnic wear

Suhana Khan has been attending some of Bollywood parties lately. Her ethnic looks have been impressing her fans on social media. In some of the images posted by her on social media, Shah Rukh Khan also commented.

Suhana is all set to make her debut in the Hindi film industry as an actress in the upcoming film Archies, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie will be streaming on Netflix and also marks the debuts of Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

