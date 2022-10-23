Called 'buddhi', 'gold digger' by trolls, Malaika Arora proudly lives life on her terms | Birthday special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Malaika Arora has turned 49 on Sunday

Malaika Arora has turned out to be an inspiration for women in their late 30s and 40s, who may have been witnessing their confidence in the self waning down. While most actresses are adored by their fans when they are younger and have just started off in the industry, Malaika has reversed the trend by setting beauty and fitness benchmarks. As she turns a year older, we take a look back at times when she has been unapologetic about her glam and fab avatar while rightfully continuing to live by the motto 'age is just a number'.

Age shamed on social media

Many times, Malaika Arora has been age-shamed on social media. From the gym attires to her glamorous outfits during ramp walks and outings with friends, trolls have targeted her for not dressing as per 'her age'. This is disrespectful at every level. Ageing is a natural phenomenon and should not be a reason to slow down or bow to nonsensical stereotypes. Malaika inspires people across age groups with her zeal to live, be fit and embrace what comes in the latter stages of life. That in no way gives people the right to question what she wears and when. Plus there is no age to feel good in one's own skin.

Age gap with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship raised eyebrows because of the age gap between the two. There is more than 10-year of an age gap between them and despite that, their love continues to grow. Most common comments from trolls on their photos are of the nature 'aunty and her son'. For a man dating a younger woman, such comments are a rarity. On the other hand, women in such relationships are called names. While Arjun and Malaika's relationship continues to stand up to society's accepted norms about 'right and wrong', they have also paved way for love in all age groups to see its due course.

Malaika Arora is a 'divorcee'. So what?

Many on social media still troll Malaika Arora over her previous marriage with Arbaaz Khan. While the ex-couple may have moved on in life years ago, some keep bringing it up as if it was a matter. Around us, there is no shortage of marriages and relationships that did not work out. This may be a hard pill to swallow for many, but people grow and move on in life and so have Malaika and Arbaaz. Trolling a couple for a relationship that did not work out may not affect them in the least but hounds many who want to 'safeguard' the culture and the institution of marriage.

