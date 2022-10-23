Arjun Kapoor wishes Malaika Arora on birthday with romantic photo: 'Be mine'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in photo

Arjun Kapoor took to social media to wish his ladylove Malaika Arora as she turned 49. Arjun shared a mirror selfie with Malaika and wrote a romantic message for her on Instagram. Fans of the celebrity couple have been showering love on them and even wished Malaika on this merry occasion. Arjun has never been one to shy away from publicly expressing his love for Malaika and this occasion called for something more special and Arjun did oblige.

Arjun and Malaika's romantic photo

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika are one of the hottest and most loved couples in Bollywood. They don't stop short of setting relationship goals. In an unseen image, Arjun and Malaika were posing all romantic as they face the mirror and get clicked lost in each other's eyes. Arjun was seen wearing a black, printed bandhgala, while Malaika looked stunning in a golden blouse and lehenga, with a blazer on top. In the caption, the Ek Villain Returns actor wrote, "The Yin to my Yang. Happy Birthday baby Just be You, be happy, be mine (sic)," and accompanied it with many emojis.

Fans wish Malaika Arora on her birthday

Fans of Malaika Arora wished her on the occasion of her birthday. Social media was flooded with hashtags and images of the Bollywood diva. "Happy Birthday to glamorous and hottie #MalaikaArora #malaikaarorahot (sic)," wrote a Twitter user. Another one said, "Everything she touches, turns into glamour. She wears Bold as a Medal and owns it with her mind and courage. Happy Birthday to this phenomenal beauty. #MalaikaArora (sic)."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's romantic photos

Everytime a picture of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor surfaces on social media, fans' hearts skip a beat. The latest image shared by Arjun is just another instance of how much they are in love with each other. On the occasion of Malaika Arora's birthday, here is looking back at the couple's most romantic photos on Instagram.

