Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan teaser countdown begins on Twitter as fans can't keep calm!

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for Pathaan teaser. Every little update regarding the film gets his fans super excited. When Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry, the superstar conducted an Instagram Live where he spoke about Pathaan. During this, the superstar also provided a brief picture of when the teaser/trailer pf Pathaan will be out. According to social media buzz, the Pathaan's teaser will release on Bollywood Badshah's birthday, November 2. While no official confirmation has been there about the same, the countdown of SRK starrer has begun on Twitter. Also, certain reports claimed that DDLJ will be screened at selected theaters.

Trade expert and film critic Joginder Tuteja tweeted, "Aa raha hai… #Pathan. Teaser out on #ShahRukhKhan’s birthday, 2nd Nov. the best part? It can also be seen on the BIG SCREEN as @yrf is also bringing #DDLJ at select screens on this day. The teaser would be attached to the prints. Double bonanza indeed for @iamsrk fans!"

Well, 'Pathaan teaser' is currently one of the top trends on Twitter. A user said,"Just 4 days to #PathaanTeaser. How amazing these words sound right? No you won't understand how it feels like to see him finally. It had been freaking 4 years since I was this excited for any movie. I missed SRK so damn much that I lost interest in films. From those 4 years." Another said, "Bollywood didn't make him famous...SRK made bollywood famous. #Pathaan #PathaanTeaser."

About Pathaan

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen after his film Zero in 2018. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. ALSO READ: 'Pathaan First Day First Show' trends as netizens can't wait for Shah Rukh Khan's comeback.

