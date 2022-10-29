Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan welcomes Vijender Singh, shares photo from sets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan welcomes Vijender Singh on board

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's fans have been eagerly waiting with bated breaths for updates on his upcoming film. The actor, who will be returning to the big screen with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, on Saturday announced that Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast of his film. Taking to his Twitter handle, Salman Khan welcomed boxer Vijender Singh on board and wrote, "Happy bday hamare boxer bhai @boxervijender. welcome on board #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan." With this, he posted a photo from the sets and wished the boxer on his 37th birthday. However, details about Vijender's character are not known yet.

The picture featured Salman Khan in his new look. He wore a white shirt paired with black jeans. Others, including Vijender, Siddharth Nigam, Jassi Gill and Raghav Juyal also joined him.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser

Earlier, Salman Khan unveiled the official title logo of the action entertainer with a short teaser to introduce his character. Like always, one can’t miss the Tiger-like walk of Salman Khan, as he is seen riding a Cruiser Motorcycle and walking through the Ladakh Valley. The mountain breeze flowing through his long hair look with the trademark sunglasses adds on to the charisma of the superstar.

Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan Productions wrote, "Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai. Announcing #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (This is just the beginning)" Over the years, fans have loving called Salman Khan as 'bhai' and 'jaan'. So the film appears to be a special dedication to all his fans around the world.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan announced his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in August after completing 34 years in the industry. The film is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan-Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. Apparently, the film was earlier titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' but the makers opted to change the title.

It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions. ALSO READ: After Tiger 3, Salman Khan starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' postponed, to release on Eid 2023

Apart from this, Salman, who was recently seen in a guest appearance role in south actor Chiranjeevi's much-awaited political drama film 'Godfather', will feature in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The much-awaited spy thriller was earlier scheduled to hit the theaters on Eid and had locked April 21, 2023 as its release date. The film will be released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Next, he also has 'Kick 2' along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

