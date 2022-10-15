After Tiger 3, Salman Khan starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' postoned, to release on Eid 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SALMAN KHAN Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release date out

Salman Khan will be returning to the big screen with two films, Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After Tiger 3, the actor on Saturday announced the new release date of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated to release on Eid, next year. However, he did reveal the exact date. The actor also shared a poster for the same. Updating his fans, Salman wrote, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus."

Earlier in the day, the superstar also announced Tiger 3's release date. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer will now release on Diwali next year. The film will be released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser

Earlier, Salman Khan unveiled the official title logo of the action entertainer with a short teaser to introduce his character. Like always, one can’t miss the Tiger-like walk of Salman Khan, as he is seen riding a Cruiser Motorcycle and walking through the Ladakh Valley. The mountain breeze flowing through his long hair look with the trademark sunglasses adds on to the charisma of the superstar.

Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan Productions wrote, "Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai. Announcing #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (This is just the beginning)" Over the years, fans have loving called Salman Khan as 'bhai' and 'jaan'. So the film appears to be a special dedication to all his fans around the world.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan announced his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in August after completing 34 years in the industry. The film is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan-Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. Apparently, the film was earlier titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' but the makers opted to change the title.

It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions.

Apart from this, Salman, who was recently seen in a guest appearance role in south actor Chiranjeevi's much-awaited political drama film 'Godfather', will feature in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The much-awaited spy thriller was earlier scheduled to hit the theaters on Eid and had locked April 21, 2023 as its release date. The film will be released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Next, he also has 'Kick 2' along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

