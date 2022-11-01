Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer begins new schedule with Yuvraj Singh's father joining cast | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOGRAJOFFICIAL Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh shoots for Indian 2

Indian 2 is one of the movies that fans of Kamal Hassan have been waiting for with bated breath. The Tamil feature is the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller Indian, which also starred Haasan in a double role. The film had been begun production some years ago and was facing delays over several issues. Earlier, in August this year, the shooting kickstarted again with Haasan joining in. Now, a fresh schedule of the upcoming film has begun in Chennai and the team has welcomed a new cast member on board.

New cast member joins Indian 2

Indian 2 has begun filming in Chennai once again. Indian batsman, Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh shared a snap of himself from the makeup room as he geared up for the shooting. In the image, makeup artists were working on his look. One could see that Yograj is seated with a heavy beard on his face. Yograj announced that he has officially joined the cast of Indian 2 with the post and captioned it, "Big Respect to all heroes behind the camera. Thanks #Makeup men ( Make up Dada ) for making me more smart . The Lion of Punjab is ready for #Indian2 movie with #kamalhaasan ji (legend) . Official Management @questremplifilms (sic)."

Indian 2 back on track

Last year, Indian 2 raised many speculations and it was believed that the film has been shelved. Lyca Productions, the banner backing Indian 2, had moved to Madras High Court seeking to stop director Shankar from working on his other upcoming films and focus on completing Indian 2 first. In August, the film finally resumed shooting at a set in Vadapalani, Chennai. Shankar and Haasan were snapped on set with the actor sporting his signature moustache and clean-shaven look.

Read: Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty passes away after prolonged illness, last rites today

Indian 2 details

Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani. The film is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin via Red Giant Movies.

Apart from Indian 2, director Shankar is also shooting for Ram Charan's upcoming film opposite Kiara Advani. He is also set to direct Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Read: Ghosty teaser OUT: Kajal Aggarwal's double role in horror comedy is alluring | Watch

Latest Entertainment News