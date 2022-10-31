Monday, October 31, 2022
     
Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty passes away after prolonged illness, last rites today

Sonali Chakraborty worked in popular daily soaps in Bengali like Nachni and Gaatchora. She was the wife of popular film and TV actor Shankar Chakraborty.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2022 11:30 IST
Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty
Image Source : TWITTER/ONEINDIABENGALI · Sonali Chakraborty breathed her last in a Kolkata hospital

Bengali actress Sonali Chakraborty, the wife of actor Shankar Chakraborty, breathed her last on Monday morning at a private hospital in Kolkata. Sonali was a popular face in Bengali TV and films and worked in programmes like Nachni, Gaatchora and others. She was suffering from various ailments and had a cardiac arrest at a private hospital today in Kolkata, as per the reports. She was ailing in the hospital since early this year and was not keeping well. 

Sonali Chakraborty dies in private hospital

Sonali Chakraborty died in a private hospital early morning on Monday. Due to her ill health, she stopped featuring in TV shows or movies of late. As per a report, Sonali was suffering from physical ailments for a long time. She had to be admitted to the hospital time and again. Shankar Chakraborty, her husband, also confirmed the same as per newswaali.com. As per another website, the last rites of Sonali will be performed in Kolkata on Monday. 

