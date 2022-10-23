Salaar: Prabhas’ rugged look unveiled on his birthday, fans say 'this is the only hope'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HOMBALEFILMS Prabhas rugged look unveiled from his upcoming movie Salaar

The makers of 'Salaar', Prabhas' upcoming movie treated fans to new pictures of the birthday boy from the sets. While many photos of Prabhas claiming to be clicked from Salaar's shoot surfaced online earlier, these are the first ones officially shared by the film's team. In the new photos, Prabhas is seen with a rugged look. In one, he posed in front of a bus in a khaki shirt with pants and smiled at the camera. He was also sporting funky sunglasses. The post read, “The person who dreamt incomprehensibly big n transcended boundaries of language, culture n cinema to achieve a global appeal. To the man with an unparalleled following, wishing u long life n success. To our Paramount #Prabhas a very Happy B’day”. Shruti Hassan will be sharing the screens with the handsome hunk.

In another picture, Prabhas looked away from the camera. He had dirt and grease on his hands and t-shirt. Sharing the picture, the Salaar team once again wished him, “Time for the Rebel to Revel up Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday”. Reacting to the first look of Prabhas from the sets of the film, a fan wrote, “Mass god is Back.” Another one replied, “This is the only hope we see in Prabhas upcoming movies." “If Prabhas looks good, the film will become a hit even if the story is not good,” commented someone else.

Earlier in the day, Project K and Adipurush unveiled new posters on his birthday. In Project K, Prabhas will be seen with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. For Adipurush, Prabhas will appear as Raghava, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Besides this, the actor also has filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. He is also collaborating with Maruthi and RRR producer DVV Danayya for a supernatural action-thriller.

