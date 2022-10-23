Kantara Box Office Collection: Diwali holiday to further boost business of Kannada film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOMBALEFILMS Kantara movie was released in Hindi on October 14

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: The business of the Kannada release Kanatra in Hindi is refusing to slow down. It did not have any big promotions when the Hindi version was released on October 14. However, despite a low pre-release talk, the movie has sprung a surprise with its consistently good and steady box office performance. Now, all eyes will be on how much business it can do before wrapping up its theatrical run. The dubbed versions of Kantara in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi are doing better collections than many local releases.

Kantara Hindi box office collections

For the Hindi version, Kantara has emerged as the first choice of movie-goers. It had surpassed the day-wise collections of Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G earlier this week and now, it has continued the momentum. It is going strong into the Diwali holiday and the business is expected to grow. Most of the collections of Kantara Hindi version have come in from the Maharastra region and since the buzz of Diwali will be lower there as compared with the Northern states, the film collections will rise on Sunday and Monday. The collections by the weekend wraps up will be closer to Rs 25 crore.

The film's ticket prices have been reduced and the collections have risen.

Kantara director Rishab Shetty on film's success

Director Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara, which has come in for praise from different places all over south India, is doing exceptionally well in the Hindi belt. Be it its Kannada version or Hindi version, its box office collections are something that is constantly breaking all records. "I have always strongly believed that the more local we go, the more rooted our stories are, the more universal they become. The human-nature conflict is present all over the world. This is what I set out to tell," Rishab told IANS.

After the 2016 release Kirik Party, starring Rakshit Shetty, Rishab's Kantara is on the way to becoming a blockbuster and a cult hit.

