Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kannada film strikes a chord with audience

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Kannada film is roaring at the box office. Not only in the south, but the film is making an impact in the Hindi belt too. A week after its release, the film has collected close to Rs 15 crore from its Hindi dub. Given that there are no new releases until October 25, the film is expected to gain more audience. However, Black Adam's release may draw some audience there too.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Report

Media reports claim that Hindi dub of Rishab Shetty's Kannada film has earned over Rs 15 crore in the first week of its release. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared, that the film collected Rs 1.90 cr on Thursday.

Kantara has been garnering a lot of love from all corners. Kangana Ranaut is the latest one to shower praise on the film. She shared a note, calling it an Oscar nomination-worthy film from India.

The actress turned to Instagram stories to praise Rishab Shetty's Kantara. She wrote, "I feel #Kantara should be India's entry to Oscar next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs the right representation globally... this land of mysteries and Mystics one can't understand one can only embrace it .... India is like a miracle... if you try and make sense of it you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one .... Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience .. @rishabshetty77."

About Kantara

Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

