Rajinikanth, Jr NTR remember 'Appu' Puneeth Rajkumar with emotional words at award ceremony

Karnataka Ratna was awarded to 'Appu' Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously in a ceremony in Bengaluru

On the occasion when the Karnataka government conferred 'Karnataka Ratna' award to late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu at a grand function held in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Rajinikanth and Jr NTR were present and shared some emotional words remembering him. Thousands of Appu's fans also gathered at the venue with photos and flags of Appu and cheered for him. Rain could not stop them from cheering for Puneeth as he was bestowed with the 'Karnataka Ratna'.

Rajinikanth speaks about Appu

On the occasion, Rajinikanth who spoke in Kannada, gave a message of unity by stating that "he would pray before Rajarajeshwari (Hindu goddess), Allah and Jesus that all should live like brothers without differentiation of caste and religion." The statement by Rajinikanth assumed importance in the wake of recent social unrest in the state.

Rajinikanth further stated Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar) was a son of the God. That kid was with us for sometime and after spending some time, showing the talent he has again united with the God."

"It is raining and I can't take much time. I will talk about Appu, when I come here in future. I heard that when the Karnataka Ratna award was given to his father Dr Rajkumar, it rained. I congratulate the Karnataka government on behalf of Puneeth's fans for conferring him this award," Rajinikanth stated.

Jr NTR speaks about Appu at award function

Telugu superstar Jr NTR who also spoke in Kannada, stated, Puneeth Rajkumar won the entire state without ego and without waging war. He is the only person to achieve this feat, he stated. Human beings get heritage and surnames from elderly. However, personality is what an individual develops. With that personality, smile, without any egos. "I am here on the stage not as a superstar but, I am here as his proud friend. I thank the Karnataka government for making me part of this programme. Puneeth was a great superstar of Karnataka, proud son, husband, father, friend, actor, dancer and singer. Along with all this, he was a great human being. "I can't see the royal smile on anyone's face that adored Puneeth's face," he stated.

Appu's wife Ashwini receives the honour

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, the wife of the late actor, received Mysuru peta (traditional cap) and award as thousands cheered and celebrated the moment. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleagues were also present on the occasion. After receiving the award, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar thanked the people of the state and the government.

Thousands of fans witnessed the programme amid rains and cheered the recognition to their favourite star. Indian author, educator, philanthropist and chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy was also present at the ceremony.

