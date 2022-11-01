Anil Kapoor welcomed Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's son Vayu with THIS custom-made gift

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILKAPOOR Anil Kapoor became a grandfather to Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor became grandparents on August 20 when their daughter Sonam Kapoor gave birth to her son Vayu with businessman husband Anand Ahuja. Now, it has been revealed how Anil and Sunita welcomed Vayu into the family. The Kapor clan is known to go all out with celebrations on special occasions and the birth of Vayu was nothing short of a blissful moment for the entire family. Anil and Sunita made sure that the little one was welcomed into the family with the most special gift.

Anil and Sunita Kapoor's gift for Vayu

Anil and Sunita Kapoor got special cutlery custom-made for Vayu. The items included a thaali, tiffin and chowki platter for the baby boy. The special items have been designed especially for Vayu and the sweet gesture from the grandparents is beyond description. Ikkis.21, the brand, shared a post on Instagram detailing the products.

Cutlery designed for Sonam Kapoor's son has spiritual connection

The brand that designed the special cutlery for Vayu's birth shared on social media that the design has a spiritual connect. The post was captioned, "The Vayu tattva in Indian philosophy is symbolised by a blue circle lovingly chosen by the proud grandparents Sunita @kapoor.sunita and Anil Kapoor @anilskapoor to announce the arrival of their first grandchild Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, the newborn son of style icons Sonam @sonamkapoor and Anand Ahuja @anandahuja. Good design always connects the dots and brings a meaningful resonance, sharing the joy and sentiment behind the gift as was the intent of this design loving family @rheakapoor. Ikkis is delighted to be part of this momentous occasion. Featured products include the Blue Bindu Thaali / Blue Gradient Lota Tiffin and Ivory Chowki Platter (sic)."

Sonam, known for her work in films like Neerja, Raanjhanaa and Delhi 6, had announced her pregnancy in March. The 37-year-old actor tied the knot with Anand, 39, in 2018. Her last big screen outing was in the 2019 comedy The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

