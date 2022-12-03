HIT 2 Box Office Collection Day: Latest Telugu film turns out to be Adivi Sesh's biggest opener

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM HIT 2

HIT 2 Box Office Collection Day: Adivi Sesh’s HIT2 was released this Friday and the response to the movie was positive from critics and audiences alike. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie has become the biggest opener for Adivi Sesh. The movie was released amidst huge expectations and it lived up to them. The excitement of the audience also translated at the ticket window.

HIT 2 Box Office Report

As per reports, the film amassed 40% more than the first-day collections of the actor’s previous movie Major. The film reportedly opened to double digits and earned over Rs 10 Cr. Trade analyst Sumit Kandel shared details on Twitter. He wrote, "#HIT2 has opened very well at the domestic box office.. Trending suggests Double Digit opening.. Most of the films led by noted stars failed to give a 10 cr+ start in 2022, #AdiviSesh managed to do it twice this year with #Major & HIT 2."

About HIT 2

'HIT 2' is the second instalment from Dr Sailesh Kolanu's 'HIT' Verse. The film directed by Sailesh Kolanu has hit the screens on December 2, 2022. The film is about the journey of a cool cop, Krishna Dev (KD) who comes across a terrifying case. In the film, KD mocks criminals as "bird-brained" and then he finds himself solving a gruesome murder that has shaken the entire city. KD's life, love, job, and everything else are all intertwined in this, with the stakes getting sky-high. Will KD be able to solve the case, for example? Will he be able to track down the true perpetrator of this heinous crime? The film answers these questions and more.

The movie has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.

