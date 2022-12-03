Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film unfazed by An Action Hero and Bhediya

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film has surprised with its box office numbers. The two week old film is bringing more crowd to the cinema halls than An Action Hero and Bhediya combined. The two new Bollywood releases are failing to gain an audience, whereas, Drishyam 2 has managed to grow on a daily basis.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Early reports state that Drishyam 2 collected close to Rs 4-4.25 cr nett on its third Friday. The film is behind KGF Chapter 2 and The Kashmir Files on the list of films doing phenomenal business during the post-pandemic time. "The collections are only behind KGF 2 and RRR and in the same range as The Kashmir Files on the third post-pandemic and beats every other film. We are not counting Brahmastra here as it was cinema day for that film and because of that it racked up higher numbers but for the weekend Drishyam 2 is likely to do better than Brahmastra," Box Office India stated.

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam', which saw Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) be successful in saving his family from police custody, its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same is what the movie is about. The stakes were higher in Drishyam 2 as Tabu (Meera Deshmukh), who returned in a more violent manner to exact revenge on Vijay, teams up with Akshaye to investigate the murder of her teenage son.

Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta have also reprised their roles as Vijay's wife and daughter respectively.

Drishyam 2 serves as one of the best climaxes for a crime thriller in recent times. The film is a sequel to the 2015 release Drishyam, a Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman.

