An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's film starts slow at ticket window

An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's action thriller has hit the theaters this week. The film's trailer made quite an impact and instantly became a talking point among the audience. Also, the addition of sizzling songs by Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi also added more to the talks. However, the same hasn't been translated at the ticket window. The film had a slow start. However, given the response, it is expected to grow in the coming days.

An Action Hero Box Office Report

An Action Hero is the third Bollywood release for Ayushmann Khurrana this year. Previously, he saw the release of Anek and Doctor G. While Doctor G managed to earn over Rs 3 Cr on its opening day, An Action Hero reportedly, couldn't even mint Rs 2 Cr. Preliminary reports claim that the film earned Rs 1-1.5 Cr on day one.

About An Action Hero

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. The film marks the 'Dream Girl' actor's first action-packed role of his career. In the film, Ayushmann plays a famous actor Manav, who could be seen in an action-packed chase against a goon, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer the film is produced by Anand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. Bollywood divas Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi are seen having special item numbers in the action thriller film.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz and the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 23, 2023.

