Bhediya Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's film sinks further

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhediya Box Office

Bhediya Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film is having a difficult time at the ticket window. The film opened to low numbers and hasn't been able to pick up. The numbers were hugely affected by Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2. And now, Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero further seems to pull the film down. On its second. Bhediya failed to make an impact and continued with slow business.

Bhediya Box Office

If early reports are to be believed, Bhediya earned close to Rs 1.5 to 2 Crore nett on the eighth day of its release. In the first week, the film has not been able to mint Rs 40 cr. "Bhediya fared poorly in week one as it collected around 38 crore nett. the holds on the weekdays were reasonable but the damage had been done with the weekend and then the Monday drop more so the weekend as if that does not go high enough then the Monday is always likely to be low," Box Office India reported. The report also shared, day-wise collection of the film:

Friday - 6,75,00,000 approx

Saturday - 9,25,00,000 approx

Sunday - 10,75,00,000 approx

Monday - 3,25,00,000 approx

Tuesday - 3,00,00,000 approx

Wednesday - 2,60,00,000 approx

Thursday - 2,25,00,000 approx

2nd Friday - 2,00,00,000 approx

About Bhediya

The film, directed by Amar Kaushik was released on November 25. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla, besides Varun and Kriti. Amar, who is known for directing films such as 'Stree', 'Bala', 'Sone Bhi Do Yaaro' and many more, shared how he chose Varun for the film's role.

He said: "Varun himself came to me and told me that he wanted to be a Bhediya (wolf). The moment he said this I was like you are too cute and don't look like a Bhediya. Listening to this, Varun literally acted like a Bhediya which blew my mind and that is how we got our Bhediya."

The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh. A young man named Bhaskar gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends look for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

Latest Entertainment News