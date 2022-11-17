The Wonder Twitter Review and Reactions: Florence Pugh proves she is the actress to look out for

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JIFFSCHWAZZ · The Wonder movie is now streaming on Netflix

The Wonder Twitter Review and Reactions: Florence Pugh is proving with every performance that she is one of the best actresses of the time. She has been captivating in some of her previous films (Midsommar, Fighting With My Family and Little Women) and comes out with the Netflix release The Wonder. The movie is now available for streaming online and has managed to impress viewers. Those who have had the chance to see it are lavishing praise on Pugh's central role in it and how the mystery thriller film by director Sebastián Lelio has come out to be. Let's see how the fans are reacting to The Wonder on social media.

The Wonder movie: What is the new Netflix release about?

Starring Florence Pugh and based on the book by Emma Donoghue, The Wonder is the tale of a young Irish girl, Anna O'Donnell, whose Catholic family claims she has eaten nothing since her eleventh birthday, four months ago. Pugh plays the role of English nurse Lib Wright who has been brought in to provide her medical view on the child's condition. A nun is also brought in to look after Anna. In this battle between spirituality and medicine, will the truth about Anna come forth? The Wonder looks to unravel this mystery.

The Wonder Twitter Review and Reactions

Apart from Florence Pugh's anchoring performance as Lib, the direction by Sebastián Lelio has been appreciated. Viewers said that The WOnder sets the tone of a haunting mysterious thriller perfectly well and does not miss a beat. Additionally, the background score and the cinematography of the film have also been praised. Watchers are saying that The Wonder is a very atmospheric film and a satisfying watch from start to finish.

Read: 1899 Twitter Review and Reactions: Netflix series from 'Dark' creators the best 2022 has to offer?

Read: Saif Ali Khan takes us inside sprawling Pataudi Palace, a blend of vintage and modern | WATCH

Latest Web Series News