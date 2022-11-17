Saif Ali Khan takes us inside sprawling Pataudi Palace, a blend of vintage and modern | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/MYNTRA Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace

Saif Ali Khan gave us a tour of the sprawling Pataudi Palace, which has been an inseparable part of the family and its legacy for generations. The Bollywood actor has launched his fashion label House of Pataudi's new store recently in Mumbai and in a commercial shot for the premium clothing brand, Saif gave a virtual tour of the property, which is reportedly worth Rs 800 crore. The video in which Saif was seen walking down various corners of the lavish mansion, has quickly gone viral on social media with netizens marveling at the length, breadth, and beauty of the place.

Pataudi Palace is a mix of vintage and modern

Since Pataudi Palace was built in the previous century, the look and feel of the property are certainly vintage. However, the interiors are adorned in modern style, with contemporary sofa sets and interior design items. In the video, Saif walked down the various nooks and corners of the Pataudi Palace. One could see a fountain in its garden and there is a huge swimming pool on the property as well. Saif is said to be a man of good personal taste and the same is reflected in its interiors as well. Earlier, sections of the web series Tandav were also shot in the Pataudi Palace.

Saif Ali Khan launches new store for his fashion label

Saif Ali Khan launched his fashion label House of Pataudi three years ago. The first store was launched in August in Bengaluru, earlier this year, followed by one which has been inaugurated in Mumbai recently. The core design of the collection comes from the rich traditions of the royal family of Pataudi, among other crafts and designs which are in accordance with the brand's aesthetics and language.

On the movies front, Saif will be seen in the upcoming film Adipurush, in which he will play the role of Lankesh. The makers have recently announced that the mythological drama, co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, will be released on June 16 next year.

