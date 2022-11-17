Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan to make his acting debut with Karan Johar's film? Here's what we know!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN, KARANJOHAR Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan to make his debut

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is a mirror image of his father, has amassed a massive fan following already before his debut. He is a social media sensation and has many fan clubs rooting for him. The soon-to-be actor has girls swooning over his good looks. Ibrahim's sister Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018, and since then she has carved a niche for herself and now fans can't wait to see him on the big screen. While fans have been waiting for his Bollywood debut for a long time, there has been no discussion about it. Now, there are reports that the actor is all set to foray into Indian cinema with Karan Johar's next.

According to a report by Zoom, Ibrahim will be launched by Dharma Productions in a film directed by Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani. While the details have been kept under wraps, it is said to revolve around the armed forces and will begin production as early as 2023. However, both Ibrahim and Kayoze have not confirmed the news so far.

Ahead of his on-screen debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to enter Bollywood as an assistant director. He has worked as an assistant director for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Karan Johar's romantic drama marks his return to directing after a five-year hiatus. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The shooting was wrapped up in August 2022. It is now slated to hit theatres on April 28, 2023.

Now the big question is whether Ibrahim will be able to uphold his father's legacy; Only time will tell.

