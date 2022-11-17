Kantara OTT release confirmed? Rishab Shetty's film reported to premiere online on this date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kantara

Kantara OTT release: Rishab Shetty's film has been doing wonders in cinema halls. The film is gaining impressive numbers each passing day and is said to enter the Rs 400 cr club soon. Amidst its unprecedented success, the Kannada film has also been in news for its premiere online. Fans are eager for Kanata's online release. While the makers are yet to make an announcement, reports are rife that a date has been finalised.

Kantara OTT release

According to trade tracking handles, Kanata will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. The movie will be available in all major South Indian languages. However, the streaming platform and the makers are yet to confirm the same.

About Kantara

'Kantara' was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

'Kantara' is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

Kantara Controversy

After raking in impressive collections, the film is now gaining traction on the Internet because of an alleged claim of plagiarism over one of its tracks titled 'Varaha Roopam'.

A Kerala-based band 'Thaikkudam Bridge' has accused the makers of the Kannada film of ripping off their song 'Navarasam'. 'Varaha Roopam' features the same melody as that of 'Navarasam' and follows the same chord progression on guitars only difference being a prominent Nadaswaram in the former while 'Navarasam' has the same spectrum of notes played on carnatic violin.

The band expressed their displeasure on social media and released a statement with regards to the same. They also mentioned they're mulling over taking a legal action against the team of 'Kantara' and its producers, Hombale Films to settle the dispute and infringement of their intellectual property.

