Janhvi Kapoor accidentally reveals about Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's 'secret wedding', watch video

Janhvi Kapoor recently took fans on a tour of her house in Chennai. The actress revealed it was the first property that her late mom and veteran Bollywood star Sridevi bought. Janhvi also shared that the house is very close to her and the family and was decorated by Sridevi with art pieces and paintings she collected from all over the world. It also boasts of painting made by Sridevi, Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor.

As she moved around rooms, balconies and dining areas, Janhvi gave a glimpse of the wall that had family pictures pinned on it. She also shared some stories about the photos. The Mili actress pointed at some wedding photos of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and said, "This is mom and dad's wedding photo. This was some sort of a secret wedding, I Think." "Which is why they seem so tensed," she continued. Moments later a confused Janhvi added, "I don't know if I was supposed to say that." Watch video:

Janhvi also revealed an incident when Boney Kapoor went to Italy to surprise Sridevi. The actress shared that in the European country a man asked out Sridevi, when the filmmaker heard about it, he flew from Mumbai at once to be there with her.

It was 1996, when the actress tied the knot with filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The two welcomed Janhvi, whom the late actress fondly called Janu, in 1997. In 2000, she gave birth to Khushi.

Sridevi, who died in 2018 in Dubai, was born in 1963. She was known for her roles in films such as 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Judaai', 'English Vinglish', and 'Mom'.

Talking about Janhvi professional commitments, the actress who was last seen in Mili, is currently shooting for 'Bawaal', which also stars Varun Dhawan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

