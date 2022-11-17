An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana-Nora Fatehi's sizzling number 'Jehda Nasha' OUT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora FatehI

An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana-Nora Fatehi's sizzling track 'Jehda Nasha' has just dropped. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the first song from the action thriller. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "#JedhaNasha is OUT NOW to cast its spell on you, once more." Soaring the temperature, the video features Ayushmann and Nora grooving next to flames and in dimly lit rooms.

Sung by Amar Jalal, IP Singh, Yohani and Harjot Kaur, the song is penned by Amar Jalal and Balla Jalal. In the video, Nora looked drop-dead gorgeous in her different attires and soon after the song was out, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and hailed the duo for their steaming hot chemistry. "A great collaboration," a fan commented. Another wrote, "Ayushman you look superhot with hottie Nora fatehi." A third comment read, "Woooow outstanding, love it."

The song is an official remake of an old song with the same title by Amar Jalal.

Apart from Nora Fatehi, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora will also be having a special item number in 'An Action Hero'. Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the quirky thriller film which gathered massive responses from the audience. ALSO READ: Drishyam 2 Box Office Preview: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film Advance Booking, Runtime, Screen Count & more

About An Action Hero

Featuring an artist's journey, both in front and behind the lens, 'An Action Hero' is set to enthral the audience with its slick action and offbeat satirical sense of humour. The release of the film is highly awaited. An Action Hero is slated to hit the big screen on December 2 and end all its fans' built-up intrigue. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role.

An Action Hero is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai, T Series, and Bhushan Kumar. Recently, filmmaker Aanand L Rai opened up about casting Ayushmann Khurrana as the titular character. He said that the National award-winning actor is always their first choice for any film that has a twist. "Ayushmann is our first choice for any twisted story. This is an action film with a twist and Ayushmann has come on board due to the twist.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz and the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 23, 2023.

