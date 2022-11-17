Drishyam 2 Box Office Preview: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film Advance Booking, Runtime, Screen Count & more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAHMAN_AJAY_FAN Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Preview: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Drishyam 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The story picks up after Vijay, who commits a crime, has been let off the hook due to the lack of evidence. In the sequel, the stakes will be higher as Tabu and Akshaye Khanna team up to investigate the murder of the former's teenage son. The film is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, a Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. Ajay Devgn's Drishyam is all set for a theatrical release on November 18. While the first installment of Drishyam was a sleeper hit, we are expecting same for its sequel.

Drishyam 2: Runtime

The film, directed by Abhishek Pathak, was certified U/A by the central board of film certification with an approved run-time of 2 hours 33 minutes.

Drishyam 2 Advance Box Office Report

According to Box Office India, "Drishyam 2 has fair advances as it's probably looking to collect around 4.25-4.50 crore nett in total with the national chain advance for the first day having a shot at being among the top three for original content this year. The sales here have been boosted pre advance sales as tickets were available on certain days before the actual advance opened and this will give the film a 10-12% boost in terms of advance sales at the national chains."

"The movement since advance opened on Friday has been on the slower side driven by Maharashtra and Gujarat which have better advances," BOI added. ALSO READ: Drishyam 2: When and Where to watch Ajay Devgn's crime-thriller, Review, Box Office, Book Ticket Online

Drishyam 2: Screen Count

Reportedly, Drishyam 2 is releasing on 3300 screens and this count might increase based on the response in advance booking for this thriller. The creators have also announced a 50% discount on tickets on the day of release.

Drishyam 2: Storyline

'Drishyam', which saw Vijay Salgaonkar successfully save his family from police detention, will have a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession, but whether he would actually do so remains to be seen in the film. Tabu has returned in a more violent manner to exact revenge on him. Well, the question is: Can a crime be covered up? As the story moves forward in time after seven years, hidden truths will be uncovered as Vijay and his family's lives hang in the balance.

Apart from Ajay and Tabu, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman.

