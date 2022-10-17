Drishyam 2 trailer: Cops Akshaye Khanna and Tabu team up to bring down Ajay Devgn and family as stakes rise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARANADARSH Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna

Drishyam 2 trailer has been released online and the past comes back to haunt Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family. The story picks up after Vijay, who commits a crime, has been let off the hook due to the lack of evidence. In the sequel, the stakes will be higher as Tabu and Akshaye Khanna team up to investigate the murder of the former's teenage son. Be assured that Drishyam 2 will be full of thrills and suspense. The release date of the upcoming film has been finalised as November 18.

Drishyam 2: The story moves forward

The Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam (2015), a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of same name, was about a loving husband and father who tried his best to save his family from police investigations after the son of a police officer goes missing. But the question is: Can a crime be covered up? As the story moves forward in time after seven years, hidden truths will be uncovered as Vijay and his family's lives hang in the balance.

Drishyam 2 trailer is full of suspense

The trailer of Drishyam 2 is full of suspense. The movie feels atmospheric and will reel the viewers in with the thrilling storyline. Can the 4th standard fail Vijay convince the cops that he is not behind the crime? Drishyam 2 will be an interesting cat-and-mouse chase. The addition of Akshaye Khanna to the cast promises to be exciting. He will team up with Tabu to get behind Vijay and his family.

Drishyam 2 movie details

"Indian cinema’s much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar is all set to take us on yet another thrilling journey this year on 18th November.

Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama and excitement, this sequel will take Vijay and his family’s story beyond imagination," a note from the makers read.

The sequel of Drishyam also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. Drishyam 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

