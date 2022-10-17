Doctor G Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's film remains steady, enjoys decent 1st weekend run

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Doctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah

Doctor G Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G was released in cinema halls on October 14 alongside Code Name Tiranga, starring Parineeti Chopra, and the regional film Kantara. After the first weekend run, Doctor G has managed to do a respectable business of close to Rs 15 crore at the domestic box office. After a boost in business on Saturday, the film was expected to grow further on Sunday. However, that has not been the case. Going forward, it will be interesting to see how the numbers are on the weekdays.

Doctor G remains steady at BO

As per the estimates, the box office numbers of Doctor G were Rs 5.50 crore on Sunday. The jump, when compared to Saturday, was just 10 percent which was very less. Now, the film's total business will depend on how it fares on the weekdays. It is predicted that it may enjoy a decent run till Diwali. The metro cities are performing well for Ayushmann's film and the mass circuits have been poor. The good thing is that Doctor G has been getting positive word of mouth and will be the driving factor in its business.

Read: Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra's first look from Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher starrer unveiled

Doctor G emerges as top choice of moviegoers

Released alongside Code Name Tiranga on October 14, Doctor G became the top choice in the first couple of days. Parineeti's action film Code Name Tiranga has been completely rejected by the audience and has no hope going forward. Kannada film Kantara's dubbed version is the only competitor to Doctor G. Even Vikram Vedha's numbers have dwindled in the third week and Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's action thriller won't be doing Rs 100 crore business domestically.

Ayushmann urges fans to watch Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a pre-Diwali bash at their residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor shared a video with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan and both actors urged the fans to watch Doctor G in cinema halls.

Read: Kantara Hindi Box Office: Kannada film looking to challenge collections of PS I, Rocketry, Karthikeya 2

Latest Bollywood News