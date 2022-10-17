Kantara Hindi Box Office: Kannada film looking to challenge collections of PS I, Rocketry, Karthikeya 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOMBALEFILMS Rishab Shetty's Kantara was released in Hindi on October 14

Kantara Hindi Box Office: After becoming a regional hit, Kannada film Kantara has seen its release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. For the Hindi version, the movie has been getting positive word-of-mouth and enjoyed a good first weekend run at the ticket window. Most of its business has been coming in from the Maharashtra region and the dubbed version of the film has shown promise in the initial days. If the numbers continue to grow as they have been, the movie may challenge the Hindi collections of other regional hits this year like Ponniyin Selvan I, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Karthikeya 2.

Kantara BO collection surge in the weekend

On Saturday, Kantara's box office collections saw a growth of around 150 percent. The film collected Rs 1.27 crore and followed it up with a strong Saturday collection of Rs 2.75. The numbers may not seem too much at first glance but the trending has suggested that the Day 3 numbers will be even higher. After Rs 4.02 crore in 2 days, the first-weekend collection may be upwards of Rs 7 crore. Meanwhile, the movie has been trending on social media, and those who have had the chance to watch it are showering it with immense praise.

Twitter users react to Kantara

Kantara has been trending on social media. The movie's cinematography and background music have been praised by the watchers as it continues to enjoy favour of the audience. The film's climax has also been landed. "I am short of words as I walked out witnessing the jaw dropping last few minutes & the yelling of Lord Guliga Daiva still echoing in my mind, questioning my sanity if i have ever experienced anything like this before (sic)," wrote one Twitter user about Kantara.

Check out more reactions to the film here. People have been calling it a 'divine hit'.

Kantara becomes highest-rated Indian film on IMDb

Meanwhile, on the film rating website IMDb, Kantara has received a rating of 9.5/10. KGF: Chapter 2 has been rated with 8.4 and RRR at 8.0. The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishab as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore).

