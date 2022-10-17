Viral: Taimur Ali Khan kicks his opponent hard in Taekwondo tournament, SRK hugs AbRam after victory

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IAMFAISALISLAM Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo event

A Taekwondo tournament in Mumbai turned out to be a star-studded affair as Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor among others marked their presence to support their respective kids. Videos from the championship have been going viral on social media and show Taimur and AbRam in action as they fought their opponents. In one of the pictures from the event, Shah Rukh Khan was seen kissing and hugging AbRam as he won in his category.

Taimur Ali Khan kicks opponent in Taekwondo

In a video, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur was seen kicking down hard on his opponent. Dressed for the fight in professional gear, Taimur and the other kid had a good fight. The clip showed that despite being a bit smaller in size, Taimur stood his ground and did not back down. In several instances, Tamiur kicks even reached the opponent's chest. Seeing the grit of the two kids, you will surely be surprised.

Read: Varun Dhawan and Dwayne Johnson's Twitter interaction wins internet, latter says, 'Let me know what.

Shah Rukh Khan honours his son AbRam

In another set of pictures, Shah Rukh Khan was seen hugging and kissing his youngest son AbRam as he won the championship. He honored the young one by joining him at the dais. SRK put the winner's medal around AbRam's neck and showered love on him. Pictures of the father-son duo have been going viral on social media.

Read: Doctor G Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann's film remains steady, enjoys decent 1st weekend run

Pics and videos from Taekwondo tournament go viral

After the Taekwondo tournament was over, the Bollywood celebrity parents took time out to click pictures with the participants. In the images, Kareena, Saif, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan and others were seen surrounded by the small kids.

Latest Entertainment News