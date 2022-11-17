Janhvi Kapoor dons ultra-glam avatar in shimmery mermaid gown. Check out sizzling photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor

High doses of sultry rounds are irresistible and look like Janhvi Kapoor isn't much aware of this. When it comes to style, she is often seen giving tough competition to all the divas out there. The actress, who made her debut in 'Dhadak' in 2018, is known to make every look effortless and chic. On Wednesday night, she once again made heads turn with her ultra-glamorous avatar. Seemed to be inspired by a Disney princess, Janhvi ruled the award show in an aqua-blue strapless gown in which she looked dreamy as a mermaid.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress dropped pictures from her recent outing and wrote, "the vision was Botticellis Venus meets The Little Mermaid." The shimmery sequined gown featured off-shoulder details with a plunging neckline. The bodycon gown flaunted Janhvi's well-defined curves. Adding more drama to her look, Janhvi teamed the gown with blue fishnet gloves and silver sequin details. Janhvi walked in style for her red-carpet appearance.

For the glam, she kept her makeup minimal with a shiny blush. She kept her hair open. Janhvi accessorised her look with white stone-studded earrings and Janhvi made us drool over her OOTN.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor's professional commitments, the actress' survival thriller, Mili hit the theaters on November 4. It is about a woman trapped inside a freezer fighting for her life. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. A remake of the director's own 2019 Malayalam film Helen, the film follows Mili Naudiyal, played by Jahnvi, a nursing graduate who races against time to stay alive after she is stuck in a freezer.

Next, she is currently shooting for 'Bawaal', which also stars Varun Dhawan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

