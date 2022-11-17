OTT Movies and Web Shows This Weekend (Nov 18): Godfather, Wonder Women, Dharavi Bank & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Shows This Weekend (Nov 18)

OTT Movies and Web Shows This Weekend (Nov 18): From drama to Christmas romance, this weekend is loaded with many exciting movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5 and others. While theaters are booked with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, popular films and web series like Godfather, Wonder Women and Dharavi Bank among others are releasing online. So get your favorite snacks and sit down for a watching marathon this weekend. Here's the list of what is releasing on OTT this weekend.

Godfather

Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan starrer Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer, Godfather hit the big screens on October 5 on the occasion of Dussehra. After impressing fans, it is now releasing on OTT. The film also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev in leading roles.

The film's story revolves around the power struggle in a political party soon after the death of the state's Chief Minister. While the CM's daughter (Nayanthara) is not interested in the power play, his son-in-law (Satyadev), and a few others in the party are at the heart of a power grab. Brahma (Chiranjeevi), the trusted man of the fallen stalwart, is drawn into murky affairs and is keen to keep greedy sharks at bay.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 19 November, 2022

Directed by: Mohan Raja

Language: Hindi,Telgue,Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam

Wonder Women

Wonder Women narrates the story of six pregnant women, who arrive at a prenatal class with beliefs, confusion, and questions regarding pregnancy and childbirth. In their quest to know it all, they discover their identity and answers to their deep-rooted problems. It stars Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Amruta Subhash, Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, and Archana Padmini.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Release Date – 18 November, 2022

Directed by: Anjali Menon

Language: English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada

Dharavi Bank

In Dharavi Bank, actor Suniel Shetty is seen playing the role of Thalaivan - a powerful, ruthless and unattainable kingpin of India's largest slum Dharavi. The series also stars Vivek Anand Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, Hitesh Bhojraj, Samikssha Batnagar, Rohit Pathak, Jaywant Wadkar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhavvana Rao, Shruti Srivastava, Sandhya Shetty, Pavitra Sarkar and Vamsi Krishna in key roles.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date – 19 November, 2022

Directed by: Samit Kakkad

Language: Hindi

The Twelve

Tune in for some much-needed courtroom drama with The Twelve where behind the facade of their anonymity of jury duty, twelve ordinary people bring with them their histories. Lives as complex as the trial, full of fractured dreams, shameful secrets, hope, fears, personal trauma, and prejudice. The series follows the story of Kate Lawson, who is on trial for the alleged murder of her niece and how the twelve jurors bring their personal lives and prejudices to the courtroom.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – 18 November, 2022

Directed by: Sian Davies and Daniel Nettheim

Language: English

Sardar

After winning fans in theatres, the Tamil language spy action film Sardar is releasing on OTT. The film stars Karthi in a dual role with Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Laila, Chunky Panday, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Yugi Sethu, Avinash and Balaji Sakthivel.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date – 18 November, 2022

Directed by: PS Mithran

Language: Tamil

