Best Hindi Crime and Thriller Shows on OTT: Delhi Crime, Hostages, Criminal Justice and others

Best Hindi Crime and Thriller Shows on OTT: From murder mysteries, and underworld sagas, to terrorism, many crime and thriller shows have been ruling on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar. Lately, the audience has been more partial to a good thriller rather than a drama or a romance. This year, from real-life tales to stories rooted in fiction, many new crime shows were released including Rudra, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and others. On the other hand, the new season of Delhi Crime and Criminal Jus5tice also managed to woo fans.

Here is the list of best Hindi crime dramas and thriller web shows that earned popularity and critical acclaim.

Mirzapur

Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya (essayed by Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharma respectively) in Mirzapur series portrayed the small-town don with a raw edge. Fans have already showered their love on the two seasons of the show and are eagerly waiting for Mirzapur 3. The web show is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Delhi Crime

Following the police force, as they investigate high-profile crimes in Delhi, this series has seasons inspired by both real and fictional events. The series enjoys an IMDB rating of 8.5 and a strong cast with the likes of Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, Yashaswini, Dayama, Adil Hussain and others.

The first season of the show bagged the Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. The Season 2 of the show, which highlights the killings perpetrated by Delhi's notorious 'kachchha-banyan' gang.

Sacred Games

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan were seen as Ganesh Gaitonde and Sartaj Singh respectively in Sacred Games while Pankaj Tripathi impressed as Guruji. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the first season of the series premiered on Netflix on July 6, 2018 while the second season aired on 15 August 2019. Both seasons are now available to watch on Netflix.

The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee's most popular crime thriller The Family Man has everyone hooked to the screens. The first season, which debuted on Amazon in late 2019, received glowing reviews followed by the second season in last June. Now the third season will go on floors next year and is expected to have a backdrop of the Covid pandemic.

Breathe: Into The Shadows

Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe: Into The Shadows is an affluent psychiatrist whose daughter is kidnapped. Only, it is revealed the doctor is himself the kidnapper -- he suffers from multiple personality disorder. In the second season, Junior Bachchan takes the journey forward after he gets out again.

Paatal Lok

Abhishek Banerjee's Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok took the 'desi' contract killer to the next level. The show also starred Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, and Jaideep Ahlawat. It is about a disillusioned cop who lands the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong. The show is available to watch online on Netflix.

Criminal Justice

Pankaj Tripathi reprised the role of the witty lawyer Madhav Mishra is the third season of the crime-legal thriller Criminal Justice. In the new season, Mishra questions the judiciary system and its limits. The series also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee and Purab Kohli. It is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Aarya

In Aarya, Sushmita Sen as the titular Aarya Sareen takes over the crime empire of her husband after he is killed. The second season followed Aarya's journey, combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children. Sen says the show is a celebration of all of the brave women out there who are breaking gender biases and conquering the world. After successful two seasons, the show has been renewed for Aarya season 3 as well. The show is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Hostages

Hostages, starring Ronit Bose Roy, is another exciting crime thriller that is an official remake of an Israeli series of the same name. Two seasons of the web show have already hit the OTT and now, fans are waiting for more. The first season premiered in May 2019 and the second in September 2020. Both seasons are available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Aranyak

Raveena Tandon-led web series Aranyak received a positive response from critics and viewers when it was released in 2021. With its taut narrative as well as performances from the cast, the show managed to carve a niche for itself amid a long list of exciting crime shows. Now, producer Sidharth Roy Kapur is gearing up for Aranyak Season 2. The show is available to watch on Netflix.

In the show, Raveena Tandon was seen as a cop named Kasturi Dogra. She joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee) when a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a Himalayan town.

