Qala Trailer: Tripti Dimri showcases rise and fall of playback singer, impresses in first footage

Qala Trailer: In films, it is often the case that the life of an actor is the subject of the storyline. However, the upcoming Netflix release Qala looks to unravel the struggles in the life of a playback singer working in the industry. Tripti Dimri stars as the eponymous young playback singer whose success will be at stake as her personal life and her relationship with her mother, played by Swastika Mukherjee, come into focus. The movie will stream from December 1 onwards and will be something to look forward to by movie lovers.

Qala Trailer showcases Tripti Dimri's acting range

Tripti Dimri has already made an impact with her performance in 2020 hit Bulbbul. In the upcoming film Qala, she has collaborated again with director Anvitaa Dutt and producer Karnesh Ssharma. The movie trailer showcases her range as an actor as we see her happy and tense states. Qala is a musical journey and the background score and the music will be the focus too. The plotline of the film reads: "The film is about Qala’s tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother. The pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to. Witness the emotional journey of Qala who navigates professional successes while battling personal demons."

Qala is a period film and the costumes and the production design transport us to a different era. The movie also marks the debut of Irrfan Khan's son Babil into Bollywood. In a few scenes, his character's relationship with Qala is established.

About Qala film

Qala also stars Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh. It is produced by Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma under his banner Clean Slate Filmz. The production house director, director Anvitaa Dutt and Netflix has teamed up for the second time after the success of Bulbbul. "We set it in the world of music in the late 1930s; a setting both evocative and poignant," Anvitaa had earlier shared. The movie will recreate Kolkata of the time gone by.

