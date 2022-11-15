Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail by Delhi Court in Rs 200 crore money laundering case | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINEF143 Jacqueline Fernandez has been granted bail in Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekar

In a major relief for Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bollywood actress has been granted regular bail by a Delhi Court on Tuesday in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Jacqueline has to furnish a Rs 2 lakh personal bond and will have to seek the permission of the Court before travelling abroad. Until now, she was out on interim bail but now has been granted regular bail. The court had on September 26 granted interim bail to her on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

In August, a supplementary charge sheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Jacqueline was named as an accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case for the first time. The court had then taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked her to appear before the court. She was out on interim bail. Now, she has been granted regular bail, but not without conditions. She has to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and will have to seek the permission of the Court before abroad travel.

Jacquline accused of taking gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekar

According to ED, Jacqueline Fernandez had received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. ED stated that Jacqueline's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to having received gifts from Chandrashekar. The agency alleged the actor and her family received "proceeds of crime" worth more than Rs 7.12 crore between February-August, 2021. In here statement to the authorities, Jacqueline has claimed that the FDs attached by the ED in the money laundering case were created out of her own personal money and were not 'proceeds of crime'.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail here, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals.

On the movies front, Jacqueline was seen in the recent release Ram Setu opposite Akshay Kumar. Her next release is Cirkus, which is directed by Rohit Shetty and co-stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde among others.

(With PTI inputs)

