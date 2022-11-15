Alia Bhatt is embracing motherhood in all its glory, shares first photo since daughter's birth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby has been the talk of the town. The doting parents welcomed their first child, a daughter earlier this month. Ever since the Bollywood stars shared the happy news with fans, they have been eagerly waiting to know more about the newborn. While Ranbir and Alia are yet to share photos of their baby and reveal her name, Alia did treat their fans to a photo post the big news.

The actress dropped a blurred picture of herself holding a 'Mama' mug and captioned the post "it me." Fans reacted to the post with love. "Best wishes ahead to alia & rabir #newbornbabygirl #aliabhattbabygirl," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Be blessed with the best health wealth prosperity and all the abundance in this Universe." Several others requested Alia and Ranbir to show their baby's face.

The 'Brahmastra' couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm on November 6. Announncing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy. The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year.

The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' which gathered massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. She will be next seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

