Is Shubman Gill, Sara Ali Khan's boyfriend? Cricketer reacts to reports of dating Bollywood actress

Is Shubman Gill, Sara Ali Khan's boyfriend? The question has been gaining much attention ever since the Indian cricket player and Bollywood actress were seen hanging out with one another. The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, however, they have maintained a stoic silence on their relationship status. Recently, Shubman was on the spot when he was quizzed about it on a chat show.

Recently, he appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes' popular Punjabi show 'Dil Diyan Gallan' where Shubman's dating life came to the forefront. He was asked, according to him who is the fittest female actor in Bollywood. Without any surprises, the batsman took Sara's name in a blink. The question right after was if they are dating. Coyly, Shubman says "May be". When the host further probed and said, "sara ka sara sach bolo," he responded saying, "sara da sara sach bol diya. May be, maybe not."

While Shubman did not confirm or deny his relationship status with Sara, he did add up to the rumours.

Talking about the professional commitments, Shubman Gill is part of the Indian cricket team and started his international cricket career in February 2017. Before rumours of him dating Sara went rampant, Shubman was said to be dating Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan is actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's elder daughter. She was earlier rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan, with whom she was seen in the film 'Love Aajkal 2'. Reportedly, the two broke up after dating for a while.

On the acting front, Sara, who was last seen on screen in 'Atrangi Re', will next be seen in 'Gaslighit' alongside Vikrant Massey.

She also has Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from these, she will be headlining another streaming movie titled "Ae Watan Mere Watan". It is a thriller drama inspired by true events. Sara will play a valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942.

