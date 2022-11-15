Actor Krishna Dies: Mahesh Babu's father passes away; he lost his mom & brother earlier this year

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JAYANTHNAYEE Veteran actor Krishna with son Mahesh Babu father

Actor Krishna Dies: Veteran Tollywood star Krishna, father of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu dies. Soon after the news surfaced, film fraternity took to social media to pay tribute to the star. The veteran actor, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, turned 79 in May this year.

The superstar of yesteryears was reported to be depressed since the death of his wife Indira Devi in September. In January, he lost his elder son Ramesh Babu.

As the word spread about Krishna's death, tributes poured in from all over. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the sad demise of Krishna. Taking to his Twitter account, he posted a throwback pic of himself with Superstar Krishna. Calling it an end of a film era, the politician offered his condolences saying it has been a tough year for Mahesh Babu.

Director, producer MS Raju wrote, "Cannot believe this...my deepest condolences to the entire family..may your soul rest in peace sir.. @ItsActorNaresh.. @urstrulyMahesh."

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha too prayed for strength for the family. "This is Heart Breaking. Our SUPERSTAR KRISHNA Garu is no more. Legend.. Icon and Inspiration for Generations …. We will all Miss You sir . Praying for strength to the family.. @ManjulaOfficial.. @urstrulyMahesh sir. May god be with you in this Testing time."

In a career spanning five decades, Krishna acted in more than 350 films. He had begun his career in early 1960s. In 2009, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. Known for his good-nature and courageous decisions, Krishna earned ever-lasting fame with his portrayal of the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a legendary freedom fighter in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

