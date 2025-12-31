Faridabad horror: 25-year-old woman gang-raped after being offered lift in car; 2 arrested As per the complaint, the woman lives with her mother after separating from her husband. On the night of December 29, around 8:30 pm, she left her home to visit a female friend after a disagreement with her mother.

Faridabad:

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped after being offered lift in a car in Haryana’s Faridabad. Police swung into action after the complaint and two persons have been arrested. A probe has been launched into the case.

According to reports, the woman’s family filed a complaint with the police around 3pm on December 30. As per the complaint, the woman lives with her mother after separating from her husband. On the night of December 29, around 8:30 pm, she left her home to visit a female friend after a disagreement with her mother.

Around 12:30 am, she was returning home and was talking to auto drivers near Metro Chowk to arrange a ride. It is alleged that at this time, a van arrived and offered her a lift home. The accused reportedly took her towards Gurugram and committed the crime in a jungle area.

The victim sustained serious head injuries and received 12 stitches.

The police stated that the FIR was registered immediately after the complaint, and both accused have been arrested. Both suspects are residents of Faridabad.