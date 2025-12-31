Indore: Seven dead, over 40 hospitalised due to contaminated water in India's cleanest city; official sacked Indore water contamination: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed action against 3 municipal officials, suspending a zonal officer and an assistant engineer, while terminating the services of a sub-engineer.

Indore:

At least 7 people have died, and more than 40 others have fallen ill after consuming contaminated drinking water in Indore, India’s cleanest city, officials said. Speaking to India TV, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that 7 deaths have occurred so far in the incident. He added that while the official government figure stands at 3, the actual number of deceased has reached 7 in the Bhagirathpura area of the city.

According to officials, cases of vomiting and diarrhoea began rising sharply from December 24. While over 40 people are currently reported to be ill, more than 1000 residents have received medical treatment so far. Local health authorities said the situation escalated rapidly after residents continued to receive foul-smelling and dirty water through household taps.

Government action and compensation

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered action against 3 municipal officials. A zonal officer and an assistant engineer have been suspended, while the services of a sub-engineer have been terminated. A 3-member inquiry committee has also been formed to investigate the incident.

The chief minister has announced compensation of Rs 2,00,000 each for the families of the deceased.

Residents' complaints ignored

Residents said they had been complaining for several days about the contaminated water supply, but no effective action was taken in time.

A local youth said the problem had persisted for nearly 6 months and repeated warnings to authorities went unheeded, resulting in children and elderly residents falling seriously ill.

What caused the contamination

Preliminary investigations by the municipal corporation and health department have revealed serious negligence. The main pipeline supplying water to Bhagirathpura passes beneath a public toilet. Due to leakage in the main line, sewage water reportedly entered the Narmada drinking water pipeline. Several broken water distribution lines were also found in the area, allowing contaminated water to reach households.

Officials also noted that tenders for laying a new main pipeline, estimated at a cost of ₹25000000, had been approved 4 months ago, but the project was not acted upon.

Anganwadi workers on door-to-door duty

Dozens of anganwadi workers have been deployed to conduct door to door surveys to identify affected residents. Several workers said they and their family members also suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. One worker said she personally took more than 40 people to hospitals, while another claimed her family spent over Rs 40,000 on treatment. Another worker said her children and daughter in law were hospitalised, with medical expenses of around Rs 15,000.

Authorities said further action would be taken after the inquiry committee submits its report.

Heavy rush of patients at clinics

A heavy rush of patients has been reported at Sanjeevani clinics across Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, as hundreds of residents continue to suffer from vomiting and diarrhoea linked to contaminated drinking water.

According to local sources, large numbers of people are still arriving at clinics and hospitals with symptoms of waterborne illness. Many affected families told India TV that multiple members of their households had fallen ill after consuming polluted tap water supplied to the area.

One of the affected parents said the family had already spent around Rs 10,000 on medical treatment, adding to the financial strain caused by the prolonged health crisis.

Health officials said clinics remain on alert as new cases continue to be reported, while door to door surveys are ongoing to identify patients and prevent further spread of illness.