Arjun Tendulkar turns up against Mumbai for first time in Vijay Hazare Trophy since switching to Goa Arjun Tendulkar is playing today against Mumbai for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after changing his team to Goa. In the opening spell, the left-arm pacer couldn't pick up a wicket as Yashasvi Jaiswal got the better of him.

Jaipur:

Mumbai and Goa locked horns in the league stage of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the game witnessed Arjun Tendulkar turning up against his home team for the first time in the tournament. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son switched his domestic team from Mumbai to Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season, and since then, for the first time, he has been playing against Mumbai in the 50-over tournament.

However, it hasn't been a good outing for Arjun against his old team as he conceded 47 runs in the six overs of his spell. He bowled four overs in his opening spell and conceded 28 runs as Yashasvi Jaiswal, playing his first match of the tournament, took toll of him, scoring boundaries at will. Arjun came back for his second spell but couldn't break the partnership between Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan.

He will be hoping to make amends in the death overs now and restrict Mumbai, who are looking good to post a mammoth total on the board after losing the toss. Meanwhile, Jaiswal failed to go big in his maiden appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season. He scored 46 runs off 64 deliveries with six fours to his name before getting out to Darshan Misal, with Snehal Kauthankar taking a catch to dismiss him.

How has Arjun Tendulkar performed in Vijay Hazare Trophy so far?

Arjun Tendulkar hasn't performed up to the expectations so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is yet to pick up a wicket in the tournament in three matches and will be eager to be amongst wickets in his remaining four overs against Mumbai. He has struggled with the bat too, having mustered only 20 runs in two innings so far with the best score of 19. The all-rounder fared decently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and it will be too early to judge him in the 50-over tournament but needs to make amends soon.

