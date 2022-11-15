Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's daughter Diza shares heartbreaking post after actor's shocking death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIZA.SURYAVANSHI Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's daughter Diza

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's sudden demise set shockwaves in the country. The actor was a popular face on television who died last week after he collapsed at a gym aged 46. After his shocking death, Siddhaanth's daughter Diza penned a heartfelt note remembering her father. Diza performed his last rites along with Siddhaanth's wife, Alesia Raut. Diza took to Instagram, where she recalled all the memories of Siddhaanth, from her old childhood days to their recent outing.

"It still hasn't sunk in and I still don't know how to react. I don't want to make this about me but my entire being has gone so numb. I was so over possessive and protective of you, the last video of this post is me in my truest self keeping ur own mother away from u because no one can touch my papa he is only mine."

She added: "U were always my best friend first and heard all my problems, advised me in boy issues, threatened to kill half the male population that walks the planet, and constantly kept telling me that dizu you are papa's pride."

Diza said that her father made her feel she was capable of doing anything and everything in life.

"There are so many promises that I made you abt the future that I'll never be able to fulfil but I know one that I will never stop working hard for is making you proud. In almost every conversation of ours, you have never once forgotten to tell me how high ur head is with pride and happiness no matter what I do, small or big, and I know in my greater achievements even though u are physically not present you will still be smiling and saying 'meri gundi raani kitni badi hogayi papu ka heart is filled with pride I love u my guggli'."

She talked about how Siddhaanth gave her nicknames to "embarrass' and told her "I'm the father who even at 60 will be rockin and smokin hot."

Diza added: "I laughed at u but I wish u cud be here to prove me wrong. I miss u appa pls be happy and keep guiding me bcs I know I will need you constantly."

Diza is Siddhaanth's daughter from his ex-wife, Ira. He was known for appearing in shows like 'Kkusum', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'.

Don't miss these:

Actor Krishna Dies: Mahesh Babu's father passes away; he lost his mom & brother earlier this year

Superstar Krishna's life in pics: Tollywood legend, Mahesh Babu's father gave many firsts to cinema

Latest Entertainment News