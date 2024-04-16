Amitabh Bachchan returns to TV with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 | Watch Promo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan is returning to TV with KBC 16

Amitabh Bachchan has left his mark on the big screen as well as the small screen. Everyone knows about the country's famous quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Big B has been hosting this show for many years. The 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will once again be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. It is known that Amitabh had announced during the last season that it would be his last season. After this his fans were disappointed. But seems like their love and affection was enough for the veteran actor to return to the small screen.

Watch the promo here:

Registration for KBC 16 will start on April 26

The promo of the 16th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has been shared on the official social media of Sony TV. While sharing this, the caption read, "So much love is coming back once again 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'." Along with this, it has been told that the registration for the show will start on 26 April 2024 at 9 pm.

People rejoiced with the return of Big B on KBC



The fortunes of many people have changed after appearing on this show. In such a situation, it remains to be seen who will become the winner of the show this time. At present, social media users are sharing their reactions after hearing the news of Amitabh Bachchan's return. One user wrote, "Thank you for bringing the new season of KBC." Expressing happiness, another user wrote, "Amitabh sir is back."

Let us tell you, Amitabh Bachchan completely connects with his contestants during the show and this is the reason why the audience is also able to connect with Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan's coordination, command of Hindi language and way of asking questions make him different from everyone else.

Also Read: Salman Khan Firing Case Updates: CM Eknath Shinde meets actor and family, says stringent action will be taken