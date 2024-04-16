Salman Khan Firing Case Updates: CM Eknath Shinde to meet actor and family at Galaxy Apartment

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE CM Eknath Shinde to meet Salman Khan and family at Galaxy Apartment

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai has taken his fans by shock. From heavy security to fans wavering their concern over the superstar's safety, everything has been gaining momentum. So much so, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde will soon be meeting the actor at Galaxy Apartment. India TV reporter Atul Singh informed that CM Eknath Shinde will be leaving soon for Galaxy Apartment as he wishes to meet Salman Khan and his family.

Latest update in Salman Khan firing case

Earlier, the police identified two shooters after investigating CCTV footage and arrested them in Gujarat's Bhuj. Due to the suspicion that both the accused had fire weapons, help was taken from Bhuj police. Both of them are arrested nearly 40 km away from Bhuj. Both the accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were produced before Mumbai's Killa court on Tuesday and the latest report states that the two accused will remain in police custody till April 25. Police sought 14 days of police custody of both the accused.

The police told the court in this case that it may have international connections and the police want to investigate further on who provided the bike and other items to the accused. The weapon used for open firing outside the actor's house is still missing.

Salman Khan spotted with heavy security

Yesterday, two days after the firing outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment, the actor was spotted leaving his residence. Salman was seen coming out of the residence amid tight security. Recently, the video surfaced on social media, which was shot on Monday evening. In this video, Salman Khan is seen coming out of his building. A convoy of police vehicles can be seen in front and behind his car. Not only this, many policemen are also seen patrolling outside Salman Khan's house. It is clear from this that no less care is being taken in the security of the actor. He can be seen going to work also amidst tight security.

