Pritam Chakraborty joins Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, A.R. Murugadoss in Sikander

Ever since the grand announcement of Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss, joining forces for a mega project, it left everyone excited to know the title. The curtain was unveiled on EID by revealing 'Sikandar' as the title. Now, yet another prominent name has joined the mega project, and it's none other than the blockbuster maestro Pritam Chakraborty as a music director.

Pritam joins Salman after Tubelight

Being one of the finest music composers in the industry, Pritam has provided music for some of the biggest blockbusters like Phantom, Dishoom, Chhichhore, Tadap, 83, etc., and the list goes on. Remarkably, the 'Khairiyat' song from Chhichhore has ruled all across with a massive 1 Billion+ views and still counting followed by 'Afghan Jalebi' from Phantom is a chartbuster, and with 'Lehra Do' song from 83, Pritam evoked our national pride. Be it any genre, Pritam has always delivered a superhit album and now, he is joining the magnificent trio of Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss in Sikandar. Pritam last worked with Salman Khan in the 2017 film Tubelight.

This is indeed yet another gigantic announcement that we have heard after the title reveal. While Sikandar was already one of the amplest projects that everyone has had their eyes on, with maestro Pritam Chakraborty on the music chords, it has become even more special. Now, it's clear that EID 2025 is surely going to be ruled by 'Sikandar'.

On the work front

Salman Khan was last seen in YRF's Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi also featured along with Salman in this film. Now Salman will next be seen in AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala's next. He also has Boney Kapoor's Wanted 2 in the pipeline. Reportedly, the actor will not be seen in Karan Johar's Bull but he confirmed that Dabangg 4 will soon be made.

